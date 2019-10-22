The European Tour is in Portugal this week at Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is in Portugal this week for the Portugal Masters being played at Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura.

This is usually a low scoring event with Oliver Fisher shooting the European Tour’s first round of 59 last year – he is 100/1 this week to win.

Last year Tom Lewis won the event and the Englishman is defending his title this year and is 20/1 to win again.

Favourites this week are Matt Wallace (9/1) and Martin Kaymer (16/1).

To take a look at how the GM Tipster is doing this year check out our golf betting tips home page.

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Eddie Pepperell 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – He has been 2nd and 3rd here in the last two years – has had an up and down year but should do well on a course that he has happy memories at.

Ryan Fox 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won at the start of the year but then suffered 11 missed cuts – he now looks back to some good form with two 18th place finishes in a row – was 27th here last year.

Dean Burmester 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big hitting South African has the ability to shoot very low – has three top 10s this year and his game should mean he has a chance to add to that this week.

Haydn Porteous 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another big hitting South African – but he has had a poor year dropping to outside the world’s top 500 players. But he was 20th here last year and his game should suit this course again.

18+. Terms and Conditions. Please bet responsibly.