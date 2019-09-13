Conor Sketches is back with these hilarious Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington impressions
WATCH: Poulter And Harrington Make Hilarious Airline Announcements
Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington are both teeing it up in the BMW PGA Championship next week and on the way to the tournament both players made announcements on the plane.
Just kidding… It was, of course, Conor Moore, known as ‘Conor Sketches’, who had the aeroplane in stitches with his impressions.
Watch the hilarious video below (note: the video does contain bad language) –
7 Most Important Golf Rules
These 7 most important golf Rules will come…
WATCH: Stars React To Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour Win
Watch impressionist Conor Moore's hilarious video of stars…
WATCH: Europeans React To Ryder Cup Win
Golf's favourite impressionist is back with some hilarious…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels