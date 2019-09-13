WATCH: Poulter And Harrington Make Hilarious Airline Announcements

Elliott Heath

Conor Sketches is back with these hilarious Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington impressions

Poulter And Harrington Make Hilarious Airline Announcements
TAGS:

WATCH: Poulter And Harrington Make Hilarious Airline Announcements

Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington are both teeing it up in the BMW PGA Championship next week and on the way to the tournament both players made announcements on the plane.

Just kidding… It was, of course, Conor Moore, known as ‘Conor Sketches’, who had the aeroplane in stitches with his impressions.

Watch the hilarious video below (note: the video does contain bad language) –

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels