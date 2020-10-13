Puma shoes are in the sale! Check out the best deals this Amazon Prime Day...

Puma Shoes Amazon Prime Day Deals – Great Offers For The UK

Puma makes some of the best golf shoes out there and luckily for us they’re in the sale today on Amazon Prime Day.

Featuring entry-level bargains to the new RS-G and more, there are some great savings to be had.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Puma Shoes Amazon Prime Day Deals –

Puma Men’s Ignite Nxt Solelace Golf Shoes £129.95 £52.37 at Amazon

These cool spikeless shoes from Puma feature a foam midsole and branded heel cage to support and stabilise your feet by locking the heel onto the platform. They’re heavily discounted today so it’s a perfect opportunity to grab a bargain. They’re not all £52.37 but there are plenty of options available well below the RRP!

Puma RS-G Golf Shoe Black RRP: £120.95, Price: £95.43 £66.81 at Amazon

The brand new RS-G shoe from Puma has to be one of the coolest on the market now – and one of the most divisive too! This is a real bargain today as they only came out this summer. A huge saving!!

Puma RS-G Golf Shoe Grey/Pumkin £120.95 £84.66 at Amazon

Again, more discounts on the RS-G! This time on this cool ‘Vaporous Gray Thyme Pureed Pumpkin’ colour.

Puma Men’s Ignite PWRADAPT Leather 2.0 Golf Shoes size 9 £146.95 £80.72 at Amazon

You can save over £45 on these stunning Puma golf shoes in size 9 – perfect for winter golf as they’re leather and waterproof. They feature technology for revolutionary 3-dimensional traction and cushioning for ultimate performance and comfort.

Puma Men’s Grip Fusion Sport 2.0 Golf Shoes RRP: £77.95 £48.21 at Amazon

The classic black spikeless shoes from Puma can be picked up for a bargain price today in sizes 6.5, 7.5, 8 and 9. They feature a refined mix of super soft EVA foam and ultra-responsive rubber to provide unrivalled energy return and cushioning to keep you comfortable all day long. They’re also available in white and navy.

Want more deals? Head to our Best Golf Deals homepage.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram