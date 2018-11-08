Receive a free PowaKaddy bag when you purchase a new PowaKaddy lithium trolley.

Purchase Any New PowaKaddy Lithium Trolley And Receive A PowaKaddy Bag Free

From November 5th to the 24th of December one of the biggest golf trolley brands, PowaKaddy has introduced a new promotion for winter.

Every golfer who buys a new PowaKaddy lithium trolley will also be entitled to a free PowaKaddy bag worth up to £229.99.

Dependent on which trolley you choose – you can buy any from their current range – you will be sent the specific bag to go along with that trolley purchase.

For example those who purchase an FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW7s GPS or Compact C2i lithium trolley can choose a free PowaKaddy Dri Edition or Premium Cart Bag. Golfers opting for the FW5s will receive a choice of the Premium Cart Bag or Deluxe Bag with an accessory. Those who purchase the popular, entry-level FW3s will receive a Lite Cart Bag.

PowaKaddy’s UK sales manager, David Howse, said; “PowaKaddy cart bags are the ideal match for our electric trolleys. This great promotion allows golfers to choose from any electric model in the range and take full advantage of the features and benefits of both the bags and trolleys.”