In the wake of the virus the R&A has launched a funding package to help golf recover.

R&A Launches £7 Million Covid-19 Funding Package

The Coronavirus has had a drastic impact on sport in Great Britain and Ireland with golf and golf clubs being hit hard by lockdown restrictions and government guidelines.

To help deal with this the R&A has launched a new £7 million funding package called The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund which will aim to help golf recover.

Assistance for clubs and facilities

Given so many clubs and facilities are going through financial difficulty at the moment, the fund is to help The R&A’s affiliated national associations to support those clubs and facilities, although some of the money may be used for other activities key to the future health of the sport.

The package will be aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies in Great Britain and Ireland.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on golf and many clubs are facing dire financial situations through no fault of their own. Golf is in our DNA and we want to see the sport continue to thrive from grassroots right through to the top level on the professional tours. We have a responsibility to do what we can to help in such a crisis.

“The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund will enable national associations and other key bodies to provide support to some of their members. We know that many challenges lie ahead but club golf is the bedrock of our sport and hopefully this fund will help to begin the process of recovery.”

How to access the funding

The R&A is currently working with the associations on the control and allocation of each share.

