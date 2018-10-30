The South American Rhea ran away from its owner and has now settled in the grounds of the Worcestershire golf course

Rare South American Bird Currently Living At Evesham Golf Club

A large South American Rhea is currently living at Evesham Golf Club after escaping from its owner and settling at the Worcestershire nine hole course which is five miles away from his owner.

Known as ‘Linford’ due to his speed of 40mph, the ostrich-like bird chose Evesham Golf Club in Worcestershire as his new home nearly a week ago.

He is only 13 weeks old and at six-foot is set to grow further.

Evesham Golf Club’s green-staff initially noticed unusual footprints in the bunkers before spotting the bird.

Members have welcomed the Rhea who walks with them during their rounds of golf and the club say he particularly enjoys the river hole.

The professionals are even considering adding a local rule to accommodate his footprints and whereabouts.

Watch a video of the bird below:

Head Professional Robert Steele said, “I’ve played golf all over the world and have never experienced anything like this.

“Between coaching, I take people out on the buggy just to see the bird.”

Assistant Professional Ryan Cleary said, “We’ve followed Linford around on a buggy just to keep-up with him.

“He seems to be enjoying all the fruits the course has to offer, the views and the River Avon.

“The owner is dropping food off and we are going to look after him as long as it wants to stay.”

It’s the golf club’s 125th Anniversary next year and there are even suggestions to change the club logo for the occasion to a Rhea.

