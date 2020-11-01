The Guardian is reporting that golf courses could remain open during the upcoming lockdown

Reports Suggest England Golf Courses Could Stay Open During Lockdown

Golf courses could remain open during the upcoming England lockdown, the Guardian is reporting.

The Guardian says that the government is considering keeping golf, tennis and swimming open as they can all be done easily whilst social distancing.

A decision is set to be made on Monday or Tuesday.

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Golf meets on Monday, whilst England Golf has urged the government to keep golf open.

Whilst announcing the nationwide lockdown, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged people to exercise outdoors, with the rules stating that meeting up in twos with one person each from different households is permitted.

If golf were to continue during lockdown, it would almost certainly be two-ball only and clubhouses and pro shops would have to close along with all other non-essential businesses.

England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson wrote an open letter to golfers, saying that the organisation is challenging the government to keep golf open:

“Having digested the Prime Minister’s statement to the nation on Saturday night and read the guidance which followed, there is an element of confusion around the government’s stated intention to close down golf courses and facilities from Thursday 5 November,” the England Golf CEO said.

“As a result of this, and with the health of the nation very much at the heart of my thinking, I would like to make clear England Golf’s intention to respectfully challenge the government’s rationale for closing golf courses.

“We will do so utilising all in our network – MPs, colleagues, media and friends – to make sure we are heard by government.

“Listening to the Prime Minister, the news that he is actively encouraging safe and responsible outdoor exercise for households or two individuals pointed to our great game of golf being at the heart of this policy.

“The guidance which followed stating that golf courses were on a list of venues which should close, therefore, appeared contradictory and came out of the blue.

“At no point was England Golf – as the governing body for the amateur game of golf in this country – consulted about this decision.”

