The American dedicated his Hero World Challenge victory to a cancer sufferer who died the week before

Rickie Fowler Fulfils Dying Man’s Dream Then Dedicates Win To Him

If Rickie Fowler wasn’t already considered one of golf’s good guys, he will be now.

The world number seven posted a touching tribute on his Instagram about his game with a pancreatic cancer sufferer named Dr. Reyes whose dream was to play with Fowler before he passed away.

Fowler flew to Atlanta and the pair shared a golf buggy and had breakfast, 18 holes and lunch together, sharing “plenty of laughs along the way”.

Reyes died on the Sunday before the Hero World Challenge, which Fowler won.

He dedicated his victory to the man in his Instagram post.

“It was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life!” Fowler wrote.

“A man I wish I could thank for choosing to spend one of his last days with me! Thank you Dr. Reyes , and the win last week was for you!”

Well played Rickie.

Fowler began the final round of the Hero World Challenge with seven straight birdies and eventually completed an 11-under-par round of 61 to win by four.

He moved up to seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking and has won four times on the PGA Tour and twice on the European Tour.

