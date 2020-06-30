Who will win at the PGA Tour event in Detroit?

Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic being played at Detroit Golf Club.

This week there is not as strong a field as the previous weeks on tour, but there is still a star-studded field – led by Bryson Dechambeau (6/1 with Betfair), Webb Simpson (12/1 with William Hill) and Tyrrell Hatton (14/1 with Betfred).

Last year the tournament was one in fantastic style by Nate Lashley, who won by 6 strokes. He is 150/1 with Bet365 to successfully defend his title.

The GM Tipster gives his tips every Tuesday

Sungjae Im 4 points each way at 25/1 with Betfred – Third in the FedEx Cup Rankings with 6 tops 10s already this season. Finished 21st in this event last year and has a load more experience under his belt since then. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £40 in Free Bets when you bet just £10

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 points each way at 60/1 with William Hill – The South African is a class act who will win on the PGA Tour soon – has shown with his victories in the past that he can score consistently low over four rounds. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Kevin Na 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365 – Impressed on his way to 5th last week at the Travelers Championship and the challenges of Detriot Golf Club should suit his game. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

Tom Lewis 1 point each way at 175/1 with Betfair – The Englishman won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to book his PGA Tour meal ticket for 2020. Has failed to make an impact as yet, but he has done well on birdie-friendly courses in the past – especially when thinking of his two Portugal Masters victories. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

