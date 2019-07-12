The brand started their partnership with the prestigious Major Championship in 1981

Rolex Continue As Official Timekeeper For The Open Championship

The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush in 2019 after 68 years away from the links course that last hosted the tournament back in 1951 and partner Rolex is set to represent itself there as well.

Rolex, the Swiss watch manufacturer, started their partnership with the oldest Major championship in 1981 and the two have been inextricably linked ever since.

Rolex first started their relationship with golf as a whole with Arnold Palmer in 1967 before signing the other two members of the Big Three, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

In this day and age Rolex play a key role on the European Tour sponsoring some of the biggest events of the year known as the Rolex Series.

