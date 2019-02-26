The Open Championship will head to Hoylake for the 13th time in 2022.

Royal Liverpool To Host 2022 Open Championship

The 151st Open Championship will be held at Royal Liverpool, marking the 13th time the great tournament will go back to Hoylake.

The course, which has seen some of the finest golfers compete and achieve victory, including Tiger Woods, Peter Thomson, Walter Hagen, and Bobby Jones, last hosted the event back in 2014 where Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy emerged as the wire-to-wire victor.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Open has a strong affinity with England’s Golf Coast and following the success of the Championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at the prospect of its return to Royal Liverpool.

“Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of Champion Golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022.”

Sir Ian Gilmore, Captain of Royal Liverpool, said, “We are thrilled to be hosting The Open at Hoylake again – the thirteenth to be held here. Support for world class sport in Merseyside and the North West is intense and passionate. Fans will turn out in force expecting another great winner to join the pantheon of great Champion Golfers who have won at Hoylake – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being the last two – a testament to the quality of our course that always seems to find the world’s best golfer. Roll on 2022!”

Royal Liverpool first hosted The Open back in 1897 where Golf Monthly‘s first editor Harold Hilton emerged victorious.