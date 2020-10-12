Pick up some incredible deals on Samsung golf products during Prime Day here.

Samsung Golf Watches £80 Prime Day Discount In UK

It’s here – Amazon Prime Day takes place across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October!

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Last year there were Prime Day flash sales on a huge range of golf items such as golf balls, full sets, range finders, tracking devices, training aids, golf bags, apparel, and more – and this year is expected to be even better!

There are lots of deals in the golf section on Amazon already as you can see below with some deals on Samsung golf products.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition Black £339 £259 at Amazon

We recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Watch and we found it to be a stellar performer in a variety of ways. First it has a sleek design with a bright, crystal clear screen displaying distances and hole maps. Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch is unique to the market, which makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover. It also doubles as a versatile fitness watch off the course with its timeless, simple design and you can also view incoming emails if you want to stay connected to the outside world.

All of this makes it excellent value for money, even more so when you consider the £80 off you can get on Prime Day!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition Pink £319 £239 at Amazon

The Pink Edition has many of the same features and characteristics of the watch above, as well as £80 off the RRP. Obviously what differentiates this watch is the pink and white colour way which looks great.

