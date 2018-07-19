Sandy Lyle Gets 147th Open Championship Underway

Expand The Open Championship Leaderboard 2018

The Open Championship Leaderboard 2018 Check out the latest scores from Carnoustie

The 1988 Masters champion may be a big outsider to add to his two Majors this week, and Carnoustie may even represent his farewell to golf’s oldest Major – after turning 60 in February his exemption is in his final year.

Open farewell? Sandy Lyle steps onto the first tee knowing it could be his final Open Championship

Lyle caught the attention with his putter over the opening holes, putting the flatstick, with a u-shaped dip on the shaft, to good effect.

But as he struggled on the back nine, there were a number of other players taking strides towards the top of the leaderboard.

South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen set the pace, reaching the turn in 33, and there are further signs former Green Jacket winner, Danny Willett, is ready to challenge again after a major slump in form dating back to his triumph at Augusta.

England’s Willett bogeyed the first but picked up three shots in a row from the 4th, before adding another birdie at the 10th.

Golf Monthly @ The US Masters

However, with windier conditions expected for the afternoon starts, Carnoustie is unlikely to remain generous for too long.

The Golf Monthly crew are at Carnoustie all week so check out the Golf Monthly website and the social media channels for all the latest.