First minster Nicola Sturgeon has said lockdown measures could ease on May 28th.

Scotland Aiming To Restart Golf Just After 28 May

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has acknowledged that lockdown measures in Scotland could begin to be lifted on the 28th of May.

She acknowledged that people could start to see people from outside of their house as long as social distancing is maintained. Additionally more outdoor activities like golf and fishing would also be allowed a few days after that.

“Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to normality,” she said today.

“As I’ve said before, it won’t be normality as we knew it because the virus will not have gone away, but it will be a journey to a better balance – I hope – than the one we have today.”

“Within a few days of that we will aim to allow, for example, for outdoor activities such as limited outdoor sporting activities such as golf,” said the First Minister.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The first phase outlined by Sturgeon would start from the 28th of May with the aim being to allow:

more outdoor activity, such as being able to sit in the park

meeting up outdoors with someone from another household, as long as people stay socially distant

some outdoor sporting activities, like golf and fishing

opening of garden centres and recycling facilities

the resumption of some outdoor work

This decision comes after golf reopened in both England, Wales and Ireland.

In a statement Scottish Golf said;

“Following the First Minister’s daily briefing on Monday 18 May, Scottish Golf welcomes the announcement that more detail will be shared later this week on Scotland’s road map out of the current lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

“Scottish Golf are working through final details with the Scottish Government and sportscotland to ensure that when the time is right, golf can be included in any extension to exercise guidelines and we look forward to sharing more detail of the Scottish Government’s publication on Thursday.”

For more golf news and updates on the Coronavirus do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.