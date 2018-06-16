Scott Gregory Shows Class In US Open Last Place Finish

The Englishman invited 25 soldiers and their families as his guests to watch the US Open after his family couldn't attend

Scott Gregory’s Shows Class In US Open Last Place Finish

Scott Gregory may have finished dead flat last at the US Open, but the Englishman has shown superb class during the tournament and has undoubtedly picked up new fans.

Gregory finished at +27 for two rounds over the brutally difficult Shinnecock Hills.

He qualified for the tournament at Walton Heath with rounds of 67 and 69 for an eight under total.

Gregory used his player tickets to invite 25 US Army soldiers and their families to watch the golf as his guests in a superb gesture after his family couldn’t attend.

He tweeted, “Thankful for all the support, I’ll come back stronger and better and prove all the people that doubt and slate me wrong. It was an honour to be able to help out members of the US Armed Forces, shooting 92 in a US Open doesn’t even compare to the struggles these guys go through.”

The 2016 Amateur Champion was criticised by some on social media for his opening round of 92 (+2) but received overwhelming support by players and others in the golfing world.

After his 92 on day one, Gregory tweeted, “Tough day today @ usopengolf well very tough… enjoying the stick I’m receiving and looking forward to playing well tomorrow… # GolfIsHard“

Putting guru Phil Kenyon wrote, “You qualified mate. You earnt your place. Those giving you stick have probably never put their balls on the line for anything. Chin up Scott and good luck tmw”

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston echoed Kenyon’s words:

Bernd Wiesberger wrote, “Have a great day out there today! And doing so is not depending on any Score! Your playing in one of the greatest Tournaments in the World! Soak it in!”

More replies to Gregory:

Gregory even faced the media after his round on Thursday, whilst Spieth, McIlroy and Mickelson in the featured group reportedly did not.

The Englishman told Golf Digest about his round and his struggles with the driver, “I tried everything: teeing it low, hitting bit draws, big slices, nothing worked.