Scottish Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour has another trip to Scotland this week for the inaugural Scottish Championship being played over the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews.

Scottish Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Connor Syme 3 points each way at 33/1 with 888 Sport – Really like the Scot’s chances this week – he had three top 10s in a row on the UK Swing before the US Open. And unlike many of the players this week he has had success here – qualifying for the Open at Royal Portrush in Final Qualifying in 2019.

Matthew Southgate 3 points each way at 33/1 with 888 Sport – The Englishman is always a dangerous player on anything that look at all linksy. Was 9th in the Scottish Open a fortnight ago – should go well again here.

Brandon Stone 2 points each way at 40/1 with 888 Sport – The South African won the Scottish Open in 2018 and is another player who can conquer the conditions on show. Has had two top 20s sandwiched between two missed cuts recently.

Nicolai Hojgarrd 1 point each way at 320/1 with Betfair Exchange – The Dane has not had the success (yet) of his sibling Rasmus – but I think many of those in the know are aware that it is just a matter of time before he races up the World Rankings – it could all start this week!

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

This is the first time the event has been held with the last time that Tour pros played over any of the holes being the 2019 Final Qualifying for The Open Brandon Wu, Syme and Sam Locke all qualified that year.

The favourites this week are Matt Wallace (10/1 with Bet365), Lee Westwood (12/1 with William Hill) and Aaron Rai (16/1 with Betfred).

