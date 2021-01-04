Despite the lockdown, golf will still be allowed in Scotland for one or two balls

Scottish Golf Courses To Remain Open During Lockdown

Scotland will be going into lockdown from midnight tonight (00:00 5th January) but golf courses will be allowed to stay open for play.

The lockdown brought fears of courses closing but Scottish Golf has confirmed that the game can still be played for one or two balls who stay local to home.

“Golf courses can remain open for play with a maximum of two players from up to two households,” Scottish Golf confirmed.

“Golfers must stay close to home, travel only for essential purposes and in line with the new legislation.”

Related: The best golf courses in Scotland

This is great news for Scottish golfers and also gives English golfers a little bit of hope too, with rumours that the country will also be going into lockdown imminently.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation at 8pm this evening outlining the next Covid-19 restrictions.

Related: World No.2 Jon Rahm signs with Callaway

Golf’s mental and physical wellbeing benefits are well known and perhaps governments are beginning to understand just how positive the game can be for all ages and genders.

As things stand, golf is allowed in England and Scotland, with courses shut in Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Check back on this page for updates on driving ranges, coaching and custom fitting

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram