The 2017 Masters winner has tested positive for Covid-19

Sergio Garcia Withdraws From Masters After Positive Covid-19 Test

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia will miss this week’s tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is the first Major he will miss since the 1999 US Open.

The Spaniard revealed that he was suffering with a sore throat and a cough after the Houston Open so went for a test, which came out positive.

“On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough,” Garcia wrote on Twitter.

“The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.

“After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.”

Garcia’s one and only Major title came at Augusta in 2017 where he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Green Jacket.

The Spaniard recently won his 11th PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann has also withdrawn from The Masters due to Covid-19.

Niemann played in the 2018 Masters whilst ranked No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before turning professional.