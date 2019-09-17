The 2019 Open Champion has become a member on the European Tour for life.

Shane Lowry Given Honorary Life Membership On European Tour

2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry has recently been announced as the latest professional golfer to receive an honorary life membership to the European Tour.

The man who saw off the worlds best at Royal Portrush earlier this year joins many other great golfers who have all received this honour.

Players like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nick Faldo, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia for example.

Lowry is the second player to receive the life membership in 2019 with 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed doing so earlier this year.

European Tour Chief Keith Pelley said during the annoucement;

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It was a memorable occasion in Royal Portrush, and I think I speak on behalf of certainly everybody at The European Tour, but the way that everybody reacted globally to your (Shane’s) win, on social media, the players, the fans, sponsor, and of course, your grandmother. It was a spectacular win, and it is a complete delight and privilege to award you with an Honorary Life Membership.”

Shane said of the news; “It’s pretty cool, isn’t it. I suppose I never thought, you start playing golf when you’re a kid and you don’t know how good you can be, or even when you started playing as a pro. I didn’t know that I would get to this day but yeah, it’s pretty cool.

I’ve obviously joined a nice list of names, which is pretty good, as well. Obviously my heart lies with The European Tour. I’ll always be a member. I love coming back and I love playing in events like this. It’s an extreme privilege.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Lowry will be looking to follow in the footsteps of last years Open champion, and fellow life member, Francesco Molinari by winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.