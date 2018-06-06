The European Tour is in Austria this week at Diamond Country Club for a new experimental tournament, check out our Shot Clock Masters golf betting tips
Shot Clock Masters Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is in Austria this week at Diamond Country Club for a new experimental tournament, the Shot Clock Masters.
The event is a 72-hole strokeplay tournament as per usual, but with a 50-second time limit on shots (reduced to 40 seconds if not hitting first in your group). There will be shots deducted for every time you go over the time limit.
As is expected for an experimental event the field is not the absolute strongest, but there are still plenty of European Tour regulars in attendance.
Favourites for the event are Lorenzo Gagli and Matthias Schwab who are both 16/1 to win, but it is a great chance for anyone having a mediocre season to turn their fortunes around.
Shot Clock Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
David Horsey 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman finished second at Diamond Country Club in 2017, a shot behind the winner Dylan Frittelli. Has had a tricky few weeks, but should find some form on a course he has good history on.
Gregory Bourdy 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – There have been a few Frenchman doing well in 2018 but surprisingly Bourdy has not been one of them, he has some exceptional results on this course, five top 20s including three top 10s.
Ryan Evans 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has had a couple of top 40s on this course before, and also had a 11th placed finish in the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open a couple of weeks back.
Zander Lombard 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – 10 missed cuts from 13 events is hardly tippable form, however Lombard had shown before he can pull a decent finish from nowhere. Was 5th at this course in 2016 and 43rd in 2017, worth a small each way punt.
