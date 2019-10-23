It has always been a hot topic at golf clubs and is once again in the spotlight this week...

Should Juniors Be Allowed To Play In Adult Competitions?

Earlier this week, we reported the news of Ping overturning a decision at its Lincolnshire Golf Club after members voted to ban junior girls from competing in ladies competitions.

Ping said that the decision went entirely against its brand ethos of supporting the women’s game and immediately reversed the decision of the vote.

In an email statement, Ping Europe’s Managing Director John Clark wrote that they “immediately revoked the proposal and have it very clear that it goes completely against the values, principles and philosophies of Ping and would never permit this to go ahead.”

This got us thinking about juniors playing in adult competitions, a topic that has been a big talking point at golf clubs for many, many years.

We asked our social media audience for their views on the subject, and the views were overwhelmingly in favour of allowing juniors to play in adult competitions.

Even 2019 Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew got involved, writing that she finds it “really sad that this is even a question.”

Former US Amateur champion and three-time European Tour winner Richie Ramsay wrote, “Can’t believe this is still a question 25 years since it was an issue for me. Let the best player in the club win, golf doesn’t recognise if ur a CEO or still at school.”

Ian Veale, manager at Tehidy Park Golf Club in Cornwall, wrote, “Yes. Our club champion this year is the youngest in the history of the club; 15 years old, & this weekend made his debut in the men’s scratch team, beating a former county captain in the process & helping the team to victory. No brainer.”

