The six-time Major winner would love to see the driver size to be reduced

Should The Driver Size Be Reduced: Faldo Speaks Out And Twitter Reacts

We asked Sir Nick Faldo whether he thinks bifurcation in the professional game is inevitable and his answer provoked a huge reaction on social media with touring professionals, fans and golfers alike.

“I would love the size of the driver face to really be throttled back,” the six-time Major champion told Golf Monthly.

“Bring back the skill of ball striking, back in the good old days there were only a handful of great drivers with persimmon, now there’s only a handful of poor drivers!”

Former pro Tony Johnstone wrote, “ABSOLUTELY” whilst Simon Dyson wrote, “100%”

Two-time European Tour winner Robert Rock also said “Absolutely,” and PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy simply replied saying “yes.”

PGA Professional Steven McDonnell wrote, “I think he has a point, I grew up playing with a Slazenger persimmon 3 wood and Johnny Miller blades.

“If you didn’t hit the middle of the club, the vibrations caused so much pain that you couldn’t hit another shot for 5 minutes. It certainly made you more accurate.”

Nick Nixon also agreed, writing “The face on my first “driver”, a John Letters 1W, was smaller than my current 3W.

“I used to love the feeling of middling it (on very rare occasions) and, although I’m someone who probably benefits greatly from blasting a driver, would absolutely welcome going back.”

Whilst the majority of users agreed with Faldo, there were unsurprisingly some that didn’t.

Matt Allen wrote, “The idea of different golf balls and golf clubs for professionals is such a bad idea. Half of the fun of golf is being able to compare yourself to the pros.”

Another user, @leefer3, wrote: “No…i understand his point but i believe the top players of today would be just as good with the old wooden drivers if thats all they had Longer courses have counter acted the bigger hitters IMO”

Do you agree with Sir Nick Faldo’s view? Let us know on social media

Nine-time Major champion Gary Player is another to share Faldo’s view of bifurcation.

The South African told Golf Monthly last year that he would like to see the golf ball rolled back 50 yards.

The South African told Golf Monthly last year that he would like to see the golf ball rolled back 50 yards.