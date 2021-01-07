We ask the question after the ugly scenes in Washington ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

Should Trump Courses Still Be Considered For Hosting Tour Events?

The events seen on Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening were shocking and do not portray Donald Trump in the best of lights as he bids farewell to the US Presidency.

Trump encouraged his supporters to campaign in Washington before things got very much out of hand.

The 45th President of the United States claims the recent ‘fraudulent’ election was stolen, although a reported 60+ court cases claim otherwise.

Trump is a huge figure in the golfing world and these events do ask the question whether his courses should still be considered for hosting tour events.

The American owns some outstanding golf courses across the world including Turnberry in Scotland, which hasn’t hosted The Open since 2009 when Stewart Cink defeated Tom Watson in a playoff to win the Claret Jug.

It seems that the R&A has made its mind up, although the organisation has never publicly said that Turnberry is off the rota.

Actions speak louder than words, though, and Turnberry’s omission can only be put down to Trump’s ownership you’d think.

It is a four-time Open host that ranks 1st in the most recent Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses list after some sensational upgrades from Martin Ebert between 2015 and 2016.

But what about in America?

As it stands, Trump’s Bedminster venue is set to host its first ever men’s Major at the 2022 PGA Championship.

There were calls on social media from US golf writer Ryan Ballengee for the PGA of America to re-think its decision

It is likely to be controversial if it takes place and controversial if it doesn’t take place. The PGA of America simply can’t win.

Golf and politics should stay separate but that’s not quite the case here. It’s probably why the R&A has steered clear.

Trump won’t be President during the 2022 PGA Championship but the fame and controversy around him will not die down by then.

Saying that, there were actually Majors hosted at Trump venues during his Presidency.

Trump National in Potomac, Virginia hosted the 2017 Senior PGA Championship and Trump National Bedminster hosted the US Women’s Open in 2017 as well.

These have been and gone but what about the future?

When will Turnberry host an Open? Will next year’s PGA remain at Trump National? Only time will tell.

We also asked if you would re-think playing Trump branded courses and opinion was split:

Trump owns both Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links in Scotland and Doonbeg in Ireland, with all three featuring in our Top 100.

It’s impossible to deny that his Scottish and Irish links are simply world class and offer up incredible experiences.

In the US his courses include Doral, former host of the WGC-Cadillac Championship, and Trump National Los Angeles.

LA was one of the most expensive courses ever built at $250m and is ranked as one of the best in California.

His most recently-opened venue is Trump National Dubai, which is a favourite of tour pros and features a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Is your desire to play Trump courses reduced after last night's events?

