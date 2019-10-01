The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open being played at TPC Summerlin.

Last year the event was won by Bryson DeChambeau who saw off Patrick Cantlay by a single shot – the golf scientist is 14/1 to successfully defend his title.

The favourites for the event is Brooks Koepka (15/2) and Cantlay (11/1) is also well fancied.

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Adam Hadwin 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Canadian is playing really solid golf – three top six finishes in his last eight events including a fanastic 2nd place last week, where he pushed Cameron Champ all the way. Was 10th in his debut here in 2014.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 55/1 with Sportnation.bet – Loves playing in this event (it’s in Vegas so why not!) Finished 4th in last week’s Safeway Open and has had three top 20s in his last four visits to TPC Summerlin.

Abraham Ancer 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 4th in this event last year and was 2nd in the Northern Trust just a few weeks back. The Mexican is still awaiting a first PGA Tour title, but has been knocking at the door – this could be his week.

Lanto Griffin 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Who you say? Mr Griffin has had three top 20s in a row on the PGA Tour and before that he was 7th on the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Appears to be an excellent putter – which should suit him well at TPC Summerlin.

