Here's your chance to Live Like A Legend at the stunning 5* Laguna Lăng Cô resort in Vietnam

Sir Nick Faldo Offers Golf Fans Once In Lifetime Trip

British sporting icon and six-time Major winner, Sir Nick Faldo, has today launched the opportunity of a lifetime, offering two lucky golf fans the chance to live like a legend for a week at a resort he calls ‘his paradise’.

They will join Sir Nick at Laguna Lăng Cô, a 5-star Banyan Tree resort in Vietnam featuring a Faldo Design Signature golf course and three hotels (Banyan Tree Lang Co, Angsana Lang Co and Laguna Park Town Homes), during the week of the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in March 2020.

Staying in one of Sir Nick’s favourite Banyan Tree Residence Villas, the winner and their friend will get to experience what makes Laguna Lăng Cô such a special resort, whilst playing golf, receiving spa treatments, enjoying the Faldo Series tournament action, evening entertainment and watching clinics given by Sir Nick.

To win a chance to Live Like A Legend with Sir Nick Faldo, all golf fans need to do is head to www.lagunalangco.com/en/golf/live-like-a-legend/ to enter, telling Sir Nick what traits and characteristics they believe makes a legend. The lucky winner, who will share the experience with a partner, family member or friend of their choice, will be announced by Sir Nick Faldo on his Twitter page later in the year.

Located within the greater Laguna Lăng Cô integrated resort, just 50km from the famous and historic city of Hue, Laguna Golf Lăng Cô is an award-winning layout, which has been designed with links-like characteristics adjacent to the East Vietnam Sea, set against an amphitheatre-like mountainous backdrop and carved through ancient rice paddies.

Earlier this year Laguna Golf Lăng Cô earned ‘Signature’ status within the six-time Major winner’s Faldo Design portfolio, representing the premium tier of his golf course creations. The Sir Nick Faldo Signature designation is awarded to course designs which have a particularly close relationship with the man himself and which reflect his personal commitment to design quality, environmental sustainability and maintenance standards.

On unveiling the chance to live like a legend, Europe’s most successful golfer of all time, Sir Nick Faldo, said: “Laguna Golf Lăng Cô is a very special place. I realised that from the moment I arrived there and it’s a location I call paradise, one which I love coming back to year after year. It’s undoubtedly one of the very best that Asia has to offer and a design of which I am particularly proud, not only because of its original design but also the manner in which the golf course has been continuously upgraded and improved since it was first opened for play. For the winner, the chance to relax and unwind with me and the Faldo Series team at the Asia Grand Final, it really will be a week to remember for them.”

Adam Calver, Director of Golf at Laguna Lăng Cô, said: “We are hugely proud of the relationship our resort has with Sir Nick, he’s one of the legends of the game and has played a significant role in the success of Laguna Golf Lăng Cô and putting it on the global golfing map.

“With world-class facilities and hospitality here at the resort, our winner will not be disappointed, and we look forward to showing them what makes Banyan Tree Villas and Laguna Golf Lăng Cô one of the finest golf experiences in world golf, and why Sir Nick speaks so highly of the resort.”

The course is also the current host venue for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final for the next few years. Sir Nick Faldo’s global junior series expanded into Asia in 2006, recognising the huge potential on the Asian junior golf circuit. Helping to reach more juniors around the world, by introducing them to the game through grassroots initiatives, is at the heart of the Faldo Series’ expansion to other corners of the globe.

Like Europe and other regions, boys and girls aged 12 to 21 compete for WAGR points, aiming to meet Sir Nick at the Grand Final.

The Live Like A Legend contest is open worldwide to Over 18’s only. Full Terms and Conditions apply. To view the Terms and Conditions visit www.lagunalangco.com/en/golf/live-like-a-legend/terms-and-conditions/

