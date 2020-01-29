Baker shoots five-under par 67 and leads girl’s event; with two tied at the top in the boy’s division on 4-under par

England’s Jess Baker Leads Sir Nick Faldo’s Major Champions Invitational

The first day of the Major Champions Invitational presented by Golf Saudi at Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Phoenix, ended with Jess Baker from England atop of the leaderboard after a five-under par, 67.

Baker, who is representing the team of Georgia Hall, had six birdies on the day to lead the Girl’s section of the event by one shot from Zoe Antoinette Campos from the USA and Scotland’s Carmen Griffiths.

In the Boy’s division, Yuki Moriyama from Japan, representing the team of Danielle Kang, is tied for the lead after a round of four-under, 68. Moriyama’s round included nine birdies, including a staggering seven birdies on the front nine. TK Ratchanon Chantananuwat from Thailand, part of the team captained by Ariya Jutanugarn, also shot a 68.

“What a great start to the tournament. We have a lot of really talented junior players with us this week from all over the world, which is evident by the low scoring on this beautiful golf course,” said Sir Nick Faldo, the host of the Major Champions Invitational. “We have Jess leading the way as part of the team led by Georgia Hall, but with a such a great field and so many players under-par already it is shaping up nicely for an exciting finish over the final two rounds.”

In total, 21 players of the 72 in the field finished in red figures, which underlines the strength in depth of this international field made up of players from 18 countries and five continents. The unique event, which was conceived by World Golf Hall of Famer Sir Nick Faldo, features an individual and team element.

The teams are made up four players each, selected to compete by one of 18 major champions including 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, and current World No.1 Brooks Koepka. The concept is to provide young players with a professional tournament experience and unique insights from legends of the game.

The players were therefore excited by the close-up golf clinic conducted by Sir Nick, who gave his thoughts on the mental and technique elements of the game after the days’ play had finished. Meanwhile, later in the week, the players will head over to the Waste Management Phoenix Open at nearby TPC Scottsdale to watch some of the heroes in action to finish the week off in style.

“We have to thank our sponsors, Golf Saudi, without whom it wouldn’t be possible to put on such a great event, as well as the great professional players acting as team captains. Each of them is an inspiration to these juniors, and it means a lot to them, and myself, to have them involved.”

A full list of team captains at the 2020 Major Champions Invitational:

Sir Nick Faldo

Jordan Spieth

Tom Watson

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Seve Ballesteros

Payne Stewart

Adam Scott

Henrik Stenson

Jack Nicklaus

Se Ri Pak

Ariya Jutanugarn

Nancy Lopez

Georgia Hall

Danielle Kang

Annika Sorenstam

Michelle Wie

