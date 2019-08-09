Three soldiers raised over £1,500 for charity after playing golf non-stop for 24 hours.

Soldiers Complete 24-Hour Fundraiser At Hartley Wintney Golf Club

Three members of Hartley Wintney Golf Club, Martin Hassall, Chris Rosie and James Stafford, pulled off an incredible golfing feat at the start of August, playing golf non-stop for 24 hours, all in the name of raising money for Guide Dogs and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care charities.

The three golfers, all serving members of the Royal Engineers and currently based at Gibraltar Barracks, started their monumental task on the 5th of August at six o’clock in the evening. Unbelievably, 24 hours later the three players had completed 7 and a half rounds (135 holes) which resulted in walking roughly 42 miles!

All were a little sore but their robust plans worked perfectly. For example to solve the darkness problem they used cylumes (military term for glow sticks) to illuminate greens and flags and used LED illuminating golf balls that lit up when hit. Additionally they had a good medial plan in place with other serving soldiers offering support when needed.

A task with immense logistical and physical challenges, the threesome sat for less than 30 minutes and raised over £1,500 for Guide Dogs and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.

When thanking and congratulating the trio on their achievement, Angus Walker (2019 Men’s Captain) noted ‘how grateful we are for their efforts and how fortunate we are to have these exceptional men as members of Hartley Wintney Golf Club. A sense of pride that is no doubt shared by the British Army!’ Trending On Golf Monthly On behalf of the three players, Captain Hassall thanked the club and its members for their enthusiasm and support and went to acknowledge that they would not be repeating the challenge any time soon!

