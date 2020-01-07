The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open

Sony Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii after last week’s Tournament of Champions won by Justin Thomas.

This week is the Sony Open being played at Wai’alae Country Club in Honolulu.

Last year the event was won by Matt Kuchar, who is a good looking 22/1 to defend his title this week.

Favourites this week are Justin Thomas (5/1) and Patrick Reed (11/1) who both had good weeks last week.

For more from the GM Tipster go to our Golf Betting Tips homepage

Sony Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Matt Kuchar 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champion looks tasty at this price. Has had three 14th place finishes in his last five starts, has an exceptionally consistent record in this event with five top 10s in a row.

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had 18 starts in this event and finished top 10 on 10 occasions and has a scoring average of below 68. Well rested after a good break, so should be ready to fire.

Cameron Smith 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a reasonable Presidents Cup and was 10th in his last start in an individual event as well. Was 22nd here in 2019 – love him at this price.

Shugo Imahira 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Now listen up – this is the most overpriced golfer I have seen in a while. World Number 30 in his last 14 starts he has had 10 top 10s including two wins and three runner-ups. And this is not the first time he has played in this event, he was 33rd here last year.

18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please bet responsibly.