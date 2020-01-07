The European Tour is back for 2020 as the players enjoy the sun in South Africa

South African Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour is back after a Christmas break for the South African Open being played at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg.

As with every South African golf tournament there is a strong home contingent led by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen (11/2), Erik Van Rooyen (10/1) and Charl Schwartzel (11/1).

Last season Oosthuizen strolled to a 6-stroke victory and it is no wonder that he is the favourite this year.

This is the second year the event has been played at this tournament’s host.

South African Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Last year he played in the event and was unspectacular in the way he missed the cut, but since that moment he had 6 top 10s including a victory on the European Tour. Feel he is a class act and his price is too long.

Haydn Porteous 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 7th here last season and currently on a run of five made cuts in a row including a 20th in his most recent event in Thailand – dangerous player in South Africa.

Dean Burmester 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – Followed a first round 67 with a 75 to narrowly miss the cut last year. Someone who much better results in South Africa than anywhere else – so at these odds certainly worth a punt.

Bryce Easton 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Really like his chances this week – finished 3rd here last season and this helped him to finish 3rd on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit for 2018/19. Also recently finished 6th on the Challenge Tour Grand Final and 10th on the Australian PGA Championship.

