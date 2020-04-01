The money will look to help the sport and physical activity sector through the pandemic.

Sport England Create £195 Million Package To Limit Coronavirus Impact

Golf is one of many sports in England that could receive a boost in funds to try and limit the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sport England has announced it is making up to £195 million of funds available to attempt to help the sport and physical activity sector through the crisis.

The package is made up of funding from the National Lottery and the government and will be split up unto four sections as you can see from the excerpt below from the Sport England website;

A £20 million Community Emergency Fund, which will be opened immediately for clubs and community organisations to bid into. Grants between £300 and £10,000 are available

A £5 million pot for existing partners to bid into if they’re facing specific financial difficulty

An additional £55 million to support our sector during an ongoing period of restrictions, to fund new and innovative ways to keep people active and, when the period of restrictions is over, to help organisations get back to business and adjust to a different environment

A £115 million rollover of current funding into 2021/22 to give long term certainty to over 100 well established partners who play a vital role in the delivery of sport and physical activity in England.

Sport England has also said that given the lack of cash flow at the moment, it will consider requests to release six months of the coming year’s funding.

Chief Executive Tim Hollingsworth said; “As the body responsible for the growth of sport and physical activity at a grassroots level, we have an important role to play both in ensuring that we support those with short term cashflow concerns and immediate loss of income, as well as those facing medium and long term survival challenges and financial difficulties.

“We want the sector not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future and this package will ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to that.”

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said;

“This multi-million-pound package of public funding will not only help local sports clubs facing financial concerns but also encourage people to stay fit at home,” he added.

“When it is safe to do so, we want our brilliant community sport organisations to bounce back and we will work alongside Sport England and others to make that happen.”

