FedEx St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Billy Horschel 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American ticks an awful lot of boxes this week. Firstly he has an outstanding record with four top 10s in the last 5 playings of the event. He has also had a very solid season with a couple of top 10s including a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Peter Uihlein 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top five finishes in his last three starts, ended the Memorial Tournament last week with a flawless 66. His scoring averages have been getting a better and better as the season has progressed.

Ben Crane 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – This is his most successful course where he won back in 2014 and has had five top 20s as well. Has had two top 11s in his last 7 starts and not missed a cut over that time.

JB Holmes 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the best strikers on the PGA Tour he has had a lean time of it recently, but a much improved showing at the Memorial Tournament last week means he comes into each way consideration.

