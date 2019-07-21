The Swede is usually excellent with his irons but not on this occasion...

WATCH: Stenson Shanks Then Snaps Iron

Competitors at the Open Championship were faced with brutal conditions in the final round with heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

However, they can’t be used an excuse for a full-on shank from Henrik Stenson on the 17th.

The Swede, known as one of the world’s best ball strikers, shanked one miles offline and then proceeded to snap the iron in question over his knee.

Watch the video below –

“I hit a 6-iron from 145 yards, maybe with a 6-iron. The cap blew off from one of the guys who was scoring with us.

“His cap flew away and the glasses, and I backed off, I went in and obviously leaned on it way too much and shanked it straight into the crowd on the right.

“So, yeah, that was not the way we wanted to finish.”

Stenson, the 2016 Open Champion, finished at -1 after a five over par round of 76 on Sunday.

The Swede’s good friend, Ryder Cup teammate and fellow top class ball striker Justin Rose also succumbed to an unmentionable during the final round at Portrush.