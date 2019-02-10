we have picked out some of the best deals on the net this week
Sunday Trading: Best Golf Deals This Week
Welcome to Sunday Trading, where we have picked out some of the best deals on the net this week.
They include some great savings available on Amazon and some special picks from American Golf’s sale, including last year’s TaylorMade M3 driver for under £300.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out the best deals we have found this week below:
Two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft 2018 balls for £49.95 (usually £59.99)
BUY NOW: Two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft 2018 balls for £49.95 from Amazon
TaylorMade M3 driver for £299 (was £479)
Callaway GBB Epic Driver for £269 (was £469)
Under Armour Shoe Bag Backpack for £15.60 (usually £25.95)
TaylorMade TP5x 2018 Athlete Edition balls for £34.95 (usually £54.99)
Adidas Stand Bag for £99 (was £169.99)
Callaway Apex CF16 irons (regular flex) for £499 (were £849)
TomTom Golfer 2 GPS Watch for £139 (was £199.99)
+ includes free strap
Leupold GX-2i3 range finder for £159 (was £324.99)
2019 Callaway umbrella for £22.06 (was £29.95)
Under Armour Fade RST Shoes (size 7.5 and 8.5 wide) for £55 (were £99.99)
Under Armour Tempo Hybrid 2 shoes for £60 (were £124.99)
adidas Men’s Ultimate 365 3-Stripes from £27.99 (were £63.99)
View American Golf’s full sale here.
Podcast: ‘Garcia Needs To Take A Long, Hard Look At Himself’
This week we discuss Sergio Garcia's Saudi DQ,…
Rory McIlroy Positive He’ll Complete Career Grand Slam
The four-time Major winner needs the Masters to…
Best Drivers 2019: Our Top Picks For This Year
Your ultimate guide to the best drivers you…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels