we have picked out some of the best deals on the net this week

Sunday Trading: Best Golf Deals This Week

Welcome to Sunday Trading, where we have picked out some of the best deals on the net this week.

They include some great savings available on Amazon and some special picks from American Golf’s sale, including last year’s TaylorMade M3 driver for under £300.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out the best deals we have found this week below:

Two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft 2018 balls for £49.95 (usually £59.99)

BUY NOW: Two dozen Callaway Chrome Soft 2018 balls for £49.95 from Amazon

TaylorMade M3 driver for £299 (was £479)

Callaway GBB Epic Driver for £269 (was £469)

Under Armour Shoe Bag Backpack for £15.60 (usually £25.95)

TaylorMade TP5x 2018 Athlete Edition balls for £34.95 (usually £54.99)

Adidas Stand Bag for £99 (was £169.99)

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

Callaway Apex CF16 irons (regular flex) for £499 (were £849)

TomTom Golfer 2 GPS Watch for £139 (was £199.99)

+ includes free strap

Leupold GX-2i3 range finder for £159 (was £324.99)

2019 Callaway umbrella for £22.06 (was £29.95)

Under Armour Fade RST Shoes (size 7.5 and 8.5 wide) for £55 (were £99.99)

Under Armour Tempo Hybrid 2 shoes for £60 (were £124.99)

adidas Men’s Ultimate 365 3-Stripes from £27.99 (were £63.99)

Golf Monthly Instruction

View American Golf’s full sale here.