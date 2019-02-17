Sunday Trading Golf Deals: Equipment, Puma, Trendy Golf & Nike

We've found some great deals on the internet this week to help save you cash

Welcome to this week’s Sunday Trading Golf Deals article, where we have trawled the internet to find some of the best golf deals currently available.

This week we’ve found a number of great saving from Jam Golf amongst others. If you’ve never heard of them, don’t worry as their Trustpilot rating is very high.

We’ve also found some tidy savings from Amazon, Puma, Nike and Trendy Golf.

Check out the best deals we have found this week below:

Book: Tiger Woods (Hardback) for £5 from Amazon

By Jeff Benedict, the 2018 ‘Tiger Woods’ was shortlisted for the William Hill Sportsbook of the Year Award.

It goes into great depth on the 14-time Major winner’s upbringing and life as the number one golfer in the world.

Ogio Cirrus MB Stand Bags for £89.95 (RRP £149.95)

Jam Golf currently has three Ogio Cirrus MB stand bags left for £89.95, well below the retail price of £149.95.

TaylorMade 2018 TP5 Golf Balls for £30.99 (RRP Was £49.99)

Callaway XR Steelhead/XR Series Men’s Full Set for £799.95 (Was £1,495)

Includes driver, 3 wood, hybrid, irons and stand bag with a saving of 46%!

Cobra King F7 Irons (Steel, Regular) for £299.95 (Were £546)

Get the Cobra King F9 irons in regular flex steel shafts 5-GW with almost £250 off.

Srixon Distance Golf Balls for £9.95 (RRP £15.99)

One dozen of the 2017/18 version for under a tenner, bargain!

Callaway XR16 Fairway wood for £99 (Was £199)

In need of a new fairway wood? Here is a great deal on the Callaway XR16 in regular flex, which is £99 on Jam Golf in either 3 or 5 wood loft.

Callaway XR OS 16 Hybrid for £75 (Was £189.95)

PGA Tour Practice Net and Carry Bag for £58.99 (Was £99.99)

If your garden is large enough, this practice net could be the best £58.99 you ever invest in your game!

Nike Flex Trousers for £35.47 (Were £59.95)

Trousers come in a range of different sizes in both grey and beige.

Left Handed TaylorMade M1 2017 Driver for £149

Jam Golf currently have just one left handed 2017 M1 left in 9.5 degrees with a stiff shaft.

Ecco shoe deals

Various sizes and models are available in Jam Golf’s sale.

Puma One Size Fits All Leather Belt for £24.50 (HALF PRICE)

Also comes in black and is reservable.

Puma Ignite Drive Disc shoes £58 (HALF PRICE)

Puma Essential EvoKNIT 1/4 Zip Jumper for £31 (Was £63, over 50% off!)

Comes in four colours in sizes medium to XXL.

Polo Ralph Lauren Grove Jacket for £146.30 (Was £209)

In a range of sizes and also comes in black.

Callaway X Series 2019 Men’s Golf Set for £725 (RPP £825)

Features a driver, 3 wood, hybrid, irons 5-SW and a cart bag.

Nike Essential Embossed Polo for £20.47 (Was £34.95)

Cobra King F7 Driver Reg or Stiff for £165 (Was £279)

J Lindeberg Kimball Jarvis 2019 Jacket for £76.30 (Was £109)

Yonex Z Force/Elite Men’s Complete Set for £399.95 (RRP £1,495)

Features driver, 3 wood, hybrid, irons and bag.

Yonex Z Force Driver, Fairway, Hybrid Bundle for £149.95 (Was £427, save 65%!)

Sticking with Yonex, if you’re just after a driver, 3 wood and hybrid in regular flex then here is a great deal.

Callaway 2018 X Series stand bag for £69.95 (Was £99.95)

TaylorMade M4 Fairway Wood for £129.99 (Was £199.99)

Save £70 on one of the best fairway woods of 2018.

Available – left handed R flex 5 wood, right handed Senior flex 5HL