Support Sophie Denholm’s 80Km Charity Walk To St Andrews

Sophie Denholm will set out on a 50 mile (80km) walk next month from Stirling to St Andrews in aid of the On Course Foundation.

Her goal is to raise £3,500 for the charity via a Go Fund Me page.

She’ll be setting off from her howntown Bridge of Allan to Gleneagles on Saturday 26th September, before heading to the Old Course the following day where her walk will culminate at the Swilcan Bridge.

“I go to St Andrews a lot, and spend most of my time there. My dad plays golf mostly every week. My parents have always taken me to the Alfred Dunhill Links at the Old Course every year since I was a toddler,” Sophie says.

“I’ve been a doing ballet and dance since from a very young age, it’s my passion and I know what it’s like to have the drive and determination to succeeding a goal you want to achieve in life. I love seeing the positivity, joy, happiness and excitement the atmosphere it brings; everyone together at the Dunhill Links every year. We most certainly should be more grateful with the opportunities we have in life. Always be positive throughout the good and bad times!”

Why the On Course Foundation?

“They help support the recovery of sick, wounded and injured Veterans and Service Personnel through golf,” Sophie said.

“I’ve watched videos and heard some of the members stories, and how this has helped their recovery through their bravery and traumatic experience and how to help them back into employment and feel valued as individuals.

“These people have risked their lives for our country and I wanted to give them something back. I’ve been walking mostly every day in lockdown. St Andrews, is the Home of Golf.

DONATE HERE

