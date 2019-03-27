The TaylorMade M5 and M6 irons saw an average distance increase of 10.2 yards over American Golf customers' own 7 irons

TaylorMade M5/M6 Irons Win American Golf Battle Of The Brands

In the latest instalment of American Golf’s Battle of the Brands challenge, TaylorMade M5/M6 irons topped the charts with an average distance gain of 10.2 yards by 100s of American Golf customers.

American Golf customers were tested their current 7 irons against TaylorMade M5/M6, Callaway Apex, Wilson D7, Cobra F9 and Ping G410 irons.

Nearly 400 testers took part, with the results showing that the TaylorMade M5/M6 led the field narrowly with 10.2 yards from the Cobra F9 with a 9.1 yard average.

Related: Callaway GBB Epic Flash wins American Golf Battle of the Brands

There were significant gains across the board, with every brand showing an average distance increase of over seven yards.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The overall winner of the Battle of the Brands competition registered his biggest increase with the Wilson D7 irons and now takes home a full set, custom fit at American Golf.