The TaylorMade M5 and M6 irons saw an average distance increase of 10.2 yards over American Golf customers' own 7 irons
TaylorMade M5/M6 Irons Win American Golf Battle Of The Brands
In the latest instalment of American Golf’s Battle of the Brands challenge, TaylorMade M5/M6 irons topped the charts with an average distance gain of 10.2 yards by 100s of American Golf customers.
American Golf customers were tested their current 7 irons against TaylorMade M5/M6, Callaway Apex, Wilson D7, Cobra F9 and Ping G410 irons.
Nearly 400 testers took part, with the results showing that the TaylorMade M5/M6 led the field narrowly with 10.2 yards from the Cobra F9 with a 9.1 yard average.
There were significant gains across the board, with every brand showing an average distance increase of over seven yards.
The overall winner of the Battle of the Brands competition registered his biggest increase with the Wilson D7 irons and now takes home a full set, custom fit at American Golf.
Conrad Edkins, Director of Marketing at American Golf was delighted with the results that followed on the back of the Battle of the Brands Driver test.
He commented, ”The results across the board for the clubs on test were hugely impressive and really do show that if you get the right club for your game then the opportunities for improvement are huge.
“With this test and the driver test customers have really enjoyed understanding what works for them and their swing. There’s so much great technology out there at the moment and whether it’s through Battle of the Brands or just coming in to try out some clubs, any golfer can find the right club to improve their game.”
Battle of the brands is just one of several initiatives being run across American Golf stores this summer to get more golfers swinging clubs more often.
Customers can hit any club of their choice when they visit their local American Golf Store.