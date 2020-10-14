The Prime Day sales have delivered in the booze department - check out some of our favourite offers

The Best Prime Day Booze Deals – Huge Savings!

Amazon Prime Day has seen a bonanza of golf deals but if you’re looking for something a bit boozey then you’re in the right place.

The alcohol sale is huge, with massive savings on whisky, gin, vodka, wine and more.

Below we pick out some of our favourite Prime Day Booze Deals – act fast as they are ending soon.

Southern Comfort Original, 1 L £28 £15.49 at Amazon

One of the best-sellers this Prime Day, here’s a huge saving of over £12 on Southern Comfort – the world famous whisky known as the spirit of New Orleans. Whether you’re a whisky fan or are stocking up for Christmas or an upcoming socially distanced party, this is an incredible deal.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl with Gift Box £189 £130.64 £109.99 at Amazon

Save almost £80 on this quality Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended scotch whiskey, coming with a gift box. If you’re a fan of classy whiskeys, have a special occasion coming up, or are looking for a great gift for someone special in your life, this will tick all the boxes.

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl £42.50 £26.99 at Amazon

A much more budget-friendly Johnnie Walker whisky can be picked up for the bargain price of £26.99 today, down from £42.50. The award-winning, intense and rich premium blend created as a darker, smokier interpretation of the world famous Black Label.

Auchentoshan Three Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £45 £27.50 at Amazon

Time for some more whisky, and this is another great deal with 39% off the Auchentoshan Three Wood Single Malt Scotch whisky. It’s bottled and distilled in Glasgow, Scotland and has been since 1823!

Mortlach 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl, Six Kingdoms Game of Thrones Limited Edition £120 £66.99 at Amazon

This would make the perfect gift for any whisky-loving Game of Thrones fan – there’s got to be a lot of them out there! Save a whopping £53 on this 15-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, usually selling for between £106-£120.

The Dalmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, 70cl Gift Pack £53.60 £38 at Amazon

Yep you guessed it, more whisky! This brilliant gift back comes with a 12-year-old Dalmore single malt along with two branded glasses for enjoying the whisky in. Usually £53, you can pick it up for just £38 on Prime Day

Jameson Black Barrel Blended & Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey, 70cl £37.69 £23.99 at Amazon

We’ve had a lot of Scottish whisky but now for some Irish Jamesons, also heavily discounted on Prime Day. The famous Irish spirit won the 2019 San Francisco World Spritis Competition (SFWSC) Double Gold medal.

Aberlour A’Bunadh Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl £91 £58.99 at Amazon

Back to Scottish whisky, save over £32 on this Aberlour A’Bunadh. It features aromas of mixed spices, praline and spiced orange harmonising with rich notes of Oloroso sherry, and the % Alcohol content can vary with each batch.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur, 70cl £19.60 £13.49 at Amazon

Words from the GM Tipster: This stuff is lethal! I first encountered it while playing golf in Vegas a few years ago – at that point I was playing very nicely with 12 points through 6 holes… several Fireballs later… I do not remember finishing the round let alone what I scored.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, 70 cl £42 £28.99 at Amazon

This is an absolute cracker of a gin – perfect with a Fever Tree Indian Tonic and a slice of lime – the only problem with this gin is that it doesn’t come in a bigger bottle. And talking of the bottle – it is exquisite… you won’t be taking this to the recycling!

Tarquin’s Handcrafted Cornish Dry Gin, 70 cl £32.50 £21.99 at Amazon

Cornwall makes some amazing food and beverage products and Tarquin gin has to be one of the very best drinks to come out of the county – and that’s saying something! It’s on sale this Prime Day with over £10 off, superb deal.

Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange Italian Gin, 70 cl £28 £21.99 at Amazon

Malfy is distilled just south of Turin, Italy and is inspired by the stunning Amalfi Coast. This colourful Sicilian Blood Orange gin is much-loved here in the UK and a wonderful summer drink – stick it in the cupboard and be thankful when the hotter weather rolls in next year. It’ll make a brilliant Christmas present for someone too.

Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin, 70 cl £28 £21.99 at Amazon

The Rosa Pink gin from Malfy is also on sale this Prime Day. It’s made with fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian lemons, juniper and other handpicked botanicals. Again, another perfect summer drink but who says you can’t enjoy it during the winter too?

Opihr Oriental Spiced London Dry Gin £23 £16.99 at Amazon

One of the UK’s favourite gins is less than £17 this Prime Day, down from its usual £23 price tag. Did you know that Ophir is made in the oldest distillery in England, where quality gin has been traditionally distilled, using the same London Dry Gin method, since 1761?

Brooklyn Gin 70cl £39.99 £25.99 at Amazon

This small batch gin is a fresh take on gin from Brooklyn, New York. It’s made from hand cut fresh citrus peels and hand crushed juniper berries. It has £14 off its usual RRP of £39.99 today. Comes in a stunning bottle too, another that won’t be going down the recycling!

Cîroc Vodka 0.7 L £35.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The famous French vodka is made with French grapes for that smooth and delicious citrus taste. It’s the number one best seller in plain vodka on Amazon and is a real bargain today. Treat yourself or a vodka-loving loved one.

Cazcabel Honey Tequila, 70cl £24.99 £20.50 at Amazon

If you’re a tequila fan, this will be an absolute delight. It’s made with a mixture of real Manuka honey from New Zealand and Yućatan honey from Mexico to give a true honey flavour. It won Gold at the Tequila & Mezcal Masters (2019), the World Spirit Championships (2016) & at the Great Taste Awards (2014).

Gran Pico Reserva, Merlot, Chile, 75cl (Case of 6) £58.98 £40.92 at Amazon

Chile is famous for its Merlot and these are a beautiful deep violet colour with exploding aromas of plum and blackberries. They’re made in the foothills of the Andes mountain range and pair well with beef and cured meats.

Steep Street, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, 75cl (Case of 6) £61.99 £43.39 at Amazon

These New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs have 30% off on Prime Day, saving over £3 per bottle on the usual price. Steep Street is made with citrus and tropical fruit, and has a long finish.

