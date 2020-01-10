Want to tick off some more Top 100 courses? Here we pick out some great English deals...

The Best Top 100 Winter Green Fees 2020 – England

The weather in England is inconsistent at the best of times, meaning that you’re not always guaranteed great weather in the summer.

You’re not guaranteed great weather in the winter either, although it does happen, but one thing you are guaranteed is great green fee deals.

Winter is the best time to grab a bargain and there are some really good value deals to be had on top 100 courses.

England is home to some of the world’s best links courses and this is where the value is due to their superb year-round conditioning.

However, saying that, there are also some great inland deals available too.

Below, we pick out the best top 100 deals available in England this winter.

Our favourites

Trevose – £39 per round including a roast dinner on Sunday!

Burnham and Berrow – Two rounds, B&B on-site £150 from Sunday to Thursday!

Hillside – £85 for a midweek round until the end of February (Summer green fee £180, save £95)

St Enodoc – £45 until the end of March…bargain!

Saunton – £50 green fee until the end of Feb – Half price!

Silloth on Solway – £35 until mid-March!

Southport and Ainsdale – £75 Mon-Fri, half price on summer green fee

West Lancs – £65 midweek (Summer rate £120 so almost half price)

Woodhall Spa – £60 on the Hotchkin until end of April + superb £151 1 night, 2 rounds stay and play deal

Ganton – £55 weekday round until end of Feb (Better than half price)

Notts GC – £60 midweek until end of March + includes bacon roll & coffee pre-round on Mondays and Wednesdays

Moortown – £40 per day(!) due to the closure of the 4th hole until the end of March

West Hill – £85 per day midweek until end of March (bargain if you manage 36 holes – £140 summer day rate)

Sherwood Forest – £170 fourball deal until end of March – £42.50 each including breakfast!

Ferndown – £200 fourball including bacon bap and coffee (£50pp)

Tandridge – £30 a round Mon, Wed or Thu until end of Feb

The Best Top 100 Winter Green Fees 2020 – England – Full list –

Note: courses in order of positioning in Golf Monthly’s UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings.

Links –

Royal Birkdale

£185 weekday Jan-March including Soup and Sandwich

Summer green fee £245, save £60

Royal Lytham and St Annes

£140 Mon-Fri & Sun until the end of March (Summer green fee £200, save £60)

£175 Sat & Bank Hols £175 until the end of March (summer green fee £250, save £75)

Royal St George’s

£150 until end of February

£175 in March

Usual summer green fee £230

Note: Play off mats due to 2020 Open Championship

Royal Liverpool

£115 until end of Feb

£150 in March

Usual summer green fee £220

Burnham and Berrow

£60 February

£80 March and April

£150 – 2 rounds on Championship, stay in Dormy House on-site, B&B Sun-Thu, £160 Fri or Sat

Hillside

£85 midweek, £110 Sunday until end of Feb

£120 midweek, £145 Sunday March

Usual summer green fee £180 midweek, £210 Sunday

St Enodoc

£42.50 until end of March

Usual summer green fee £95 Mon-Fri, £100 Sat/Sun

Formby

£85 Mon-Fri until end of Feb, £90 Sunday until end of Feb

£260 fourball Mon-Fri (£65pp), £280 fourball Sunday including soup and sandwich lunch (£70pp)

£90 Mon-Fri March, £95 Sunday March

£280 fourball Mon-Fri (£70pp), £300 fourball Sunday including soup and sandwich lunch (£75pp)

Usual summer green fee £165 Mon-Fri, £185 Sat/Sun

Saunton

£50 Feb

£60 March

Usual summer rate £100

Silloth on Solway

£35 weekday until 15th March

£45 weekend until 15th March

£45 weekday 16th-29th March

£55 weekend 16th-29th March

Usual summer green fee £60 weekday, £70 weekend

Royal Cinque Ports

£420 fourball (£105pp) with tea/coffee and breakfast

£440 fourball (£110pp) with tea/coffee and breakfast + soup and sandwiches

£170 usual summer rate Mon-Thu, £195 Fri-Sun

Southport and Ainsdale

£75 Mon-Fri until end of March

£95 weekend until end of March

£150 Mon-Fri, £165 weekend usual summer rate

Hunstanton

£70 until end of March

£100 usual summer rate

Trevose

£39 including Sunday roast (Sunday only)

£45 until end of Feb including bacon roll and coffee, 25 range balls and 1 course lunch – minimum four people

£77/£87 usual summer rate 2019

West Lancashire

£65 midweek, £220 fourball midweek (£55pp)

£250 fourball weekend (£62.50pp)

£120 midweek, £140 weekend summer green fee rate

Royal North Devon

£35 currently, £120 fourball (£30pp)

£50 Sun-Fri, £75 Saturday from March-April

£70 Sun-Fri, £80 Sat usual summer rate

Inland –

Woodhall Spa – Hotchkin

Stay & Play – £151 one night B&B and one round Hotchkin, one round Bracken until the end of April

£60 for the Hotchkin until the end of April

Usual summer rate on Hotchkin £99

St George’s Hill

£115 18 holes, £130 27 holes until end of April

£185 18 holes, £215 27 holes usual summer rate

Ganton

£55 weekday, £60 weekend until end of Feb (£5 cheaper for fourball)

£65 weekday, £70 weekend until end of March (£5/£7.50 cheaper for fourball)

£120 weekday/£140 weekend usual summer rate

Notts

£60 midweek (includes bacon roll & coffee on Mondays and Wednesdays), £75 Sunday until the end of March

£75 midweek, £100 Sunday pm April

£110/£130 usual summer green fee

The Berkshire

£95 midweek, £150 weekend until 12th April

£175 midweek, £230 weekend usual summer rate

Alwoodley

£70 weekdays and Sundays until end of March (£90 in April)

£110 usual summer green fee

West Sussex

£85 per day Mon-Thu, £95 per day weekends until end of March

£120 per day Mon-Thu, £130 weekends usual summer rate

Moortown

£40 per day until the end of March due to closure of 4th hole

£105 per day usual summer rate

Worplesdon

£75 until the end of March

£120 usual summer rate for 18 holes, £130 day

Liphook

£70 Mon-Fri until end of Feb (£95 summer)

£53 Twilight and county card Mon-Fri until end of Feb (£65 summer)

£95 weekend until end of Feb (£115 summer)

Woburn

£115 Mon-Fri until end of Feb includes breakfast roll and coffee/tea, one course lunch and complimentary extra golf daylight permitting

£169+ summer rate

West Hill

£70 Mon-Fri until end of March (£110 summer)

£85 Mon-Fri all day until end of March (£140 summer)

Aldeburgh

£50 Sun-Fri until end of Feb (£70 March, £95 summer)

£65 Saturday until end of Feb (£95 March, £125 summer)

£50 county card Sun-Fri until end of Feb (£50 March, £65 summer)

£65 county card Saturday until end of Feb (£65 March, £85 summer)

Parkstone

£65 until the end of March

Summer rate £110-£140

Woking

£75 until the end of March (£120 in summer)

Sherwood Forest

£50 until end of March (£90 summer)

£170 fourball inc breakfast until end of March (£42.50 each)

The Grove

£105 Mon-Wed, £135 until end of Feb

£69 twilight

£299 fourball Mon-Wed until end of Feb (just under £75pp), £105pp in fourball Thur-Sun until end of Feb

The Belfry Brabazon

£80 until end of Feb, summer rate £160

Ferndown

£60 until the end of March

£200 fourball including bacon bap and coffee (£50pp)

£120 summer rate

Broadstone

£60 midweek until end of March (£105 summer rate)

Close House Lee Westwood Colt

£100 winer green fee rate (£200 in summer)

Tandridge

£30 until end of Feb

£54 March/April

£84 summer rate

