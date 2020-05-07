Lover of links golf? This could be your dream property

The Edwardian Mansion In Between Two Of Scotland’s Greatest Links

Royal Troon Golf Club on the Ayrshire coast is without doubt one the UK’s best links courses and just next door is Prestwick, one of the UK’s most famous and historic clubs.

Prestwick was the venue the first ever Open Championship and went on to host 24 Opens.

Royal Troon has also hosted nine Opens, with the last one coming in 2016 when Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson in a truly epic battle.

There is currently an eight-bed character mansion on the market in between the two legendary links courses, coming in at around £900,000.

The 8858sq ft. Edwardian listed mansion is in the exclusive Southwood area of Troon, within easy striking distance of both Royal Troon and Prestwick.

Ayrshire is home to some of the UK’s greatest courses and the likes of Gailes Links, Western Gailes, Dundonald and Kilmarnock Barassie are all just a bit further north.

The property is also just a 35 minute drive from Turnberry, our No.1-ranked UK and Irish golf course.

The mansion, located in a prime and secluded spot, comes with a long private driveway surrounded by gardens and dense woodlands.

The property features eight bedrooms in total over the second and third floors, some en-suite, with a large kitchen diner, a cellar in the basement, attic storage and two private double garages – perfect for your indoor hitting studio?

The property dates back to the early 1900s but has been substantially upgraded and modernised, although it showcases period features like exposed beams, ornate cornicing and ceiling roses.

As well as its perfect golfing location, it is also just down the road from Glasgow Prestwick Airport and is easily accessible to Glasgow.

The property is currently listed with Savills for offers over £895,000.

View the listing – https://countrylife.onthemarket.com/details/8313288/

