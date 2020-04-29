Haydock Park Golf Club is allowing NHS and key workers a free round or taster lesson

The Golf Club Offering NHS Workers A Free Round

Haydock Park Golf Club in the North West of England has announced that for the remainder of 2020 it is offering a round of golf or 15-minute taster golf lesson free to all NHS staff and frontline workers.

“As a private members golf club, we aren’t overladen with cash and given that we aren’t eligible for any of the grant funding available through the government business schemes we will struggle make a one-off donation,” the club’s business manager Stephen Nicholson said.

“However, we still want to give our support to all the incredible individuals working so hard on the frontline.

“Being able to offer a free game of golf to any golf enthusiast, or alternatively a free taster lesson for any keyworker who may be interested in trying something new is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all frontline staff and emergency care personnel who have been working tirelessly to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Related: ‘Golf can and should return quickly’ – Parliament Golf Group

Golf Monthly Instruction

When the current government restrictions end, or at the very least ease such that golf can be played again NHS staff and keyworkers will be eligible to enjoy either; their complimentary round of golf, or a 15-minute taster lesson with the Club’s Head PGA Professional, Craig Gould.

NHS staff and frontline workers can register their interest in advance. To redeem this offer, staff are required to pre-book their tee time or lesson in advance by calling the Club on 01925 228525, or emailing secretary@haydockparkgc.co.uk quoting ‘NHS’. They will then need to present their NHS staff ID or keyworker credentials on arrival.

As an added extra, they will also be able to invite three guests to join them, who will be signed on to play at a subsidised ‘member guest’ rate.

Related: World’s 15th oldest club offering lifetime membership

Haydock Park Golf Club is a picturesque parkland 18-hole course located close to Junction 23 of the M6 and M62 motorways. The course was re-designed by James Braid in the 1930’s and is one of the oldest golf clubs in England dating back to 1877.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram