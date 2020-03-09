Watch all four Majors and the Ryder Cup for just £22 per month for nine months

The Incredible Now TV Sky Sports Deal – £22pm For 9 Months

Have you got Sky Sports? If not, this deal is for you!

To celebrate the Formula 1 season beginning this week, Now TV is offering an incredible deal on Sky Sports.

The F1 Season Ticket has been launched, costing £198 for nine months, meaning it is £22 per month.

This might be an F1-inspired deal, but the pass actually gives access to all 11 Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports Golf.

That means that as well as the entire F1 season, if that’s for you, you can watch all four Majors plus the Ryder Cup and everything in between.

Sky Sports Golf also shows LET golf and other tours including the Challenge Tour and EuroPro Tour as well as senior golf and documentaries.

If you’re a big sports fan you’ll also get to watch plenty of other great action including Premier League football, cricket, boxing and more.

£198 may seem like a lot of money but over the course of nine months that is a saving of over £100 with the regular total for nine Sky Sports Month passes coming in at £305.91.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch live golf from the PGA and European Tours in the UK.

The offer is valid up until 1st April, meaning you can kick your pass off just in time for The Masters and watch the USPGA Championship from TPC Harding Park, the US Open from Winged Foot and the Open Championship from Royal St George’s.

The PGA Tour then comes to a climax with the FedEx Cup Playoffs before the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where Europe will look to regain the cup after a stunning win in Paris last time out.

Following on from that, it is the European Tour’s Flagship Event at Wentworth and then huge events to finish the Race to Dubai.

Now TV can be watched on most internet-connected devices including mobiles, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, Now TV sticks, Now TV boxes, games consoles and more.

