PGA Pro Luke Willett played all 14 Open venues in 10 days by cycling to and from each one whilst carrying his four clubs

The Iron Golfer Completes Incredible Open Championship Cycling Challenge

Luke Willett, ‘The Iron Golfer’, has completed successfully #TheGreatBritishOpenChallenge.

What started as a daydream is now a reality after Luke cycled 830 miles around much of the UK to play all 14 of The Open’s historic golf courses, carrying his four golf clubs on his bike in all weathers, in just 10 days.

The physically and mentally exhausting journey – which at times saw him playing 36 holes in a day and cycling 100 miles along busy roads in darkness and light – is all to raise money for the Golf Foundation, the charity that works to change the lives of young people by introducing them to golf.

After finishing #TheGreatBritishOpenChallenge, Luke now asks for all golf-lovers to support his efforts by making a donation.

Luke, a PGA professional from Hampstead Golf Club, said the cycling was so tough that his play on some of the world’s most famous courses felt like a rest for his body.

Any course that has staged The Open was on his list and it all started just after dawn at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus on Friday, October 18, and finished in dramatic style at Royal St George’s in Kent on Sunday, 10 days later.

After holing the final putt he was greeted by cheers and applause by club members but most touchingly by his wife Sabrina and his three young daughters.

Luke’s father Steve was also present and he had accompanied Luke on much of the trip to ensure his safety and keep morale high.

Golf Foundation Trustee Nick Bragg and club junior Jack joined Luke for the final round and Nick laid on the champagne after the 18th.

Luke said: “I have been so, so tired at times, but it does show how much the human body can do. This is a dream come true.

“Playing these wonderful Open courses has been a joy, as has meeting so many fantastic people wherever I’ve travelled.

“I believe your environment is your best teacher.

“All of The Open venues are incredible courses to learn the game but the great thing is that today many local clubs up and down the country offer children a great start in golf.

“I hope reading about this adventure will interest people of all ages while igniting the imaginations of young people with a sense of the possible.

“I’m delighted that I am able to raise valuable funds for the Golf Foundation; we all want more young golfers in Britain and all the money I collect will go towards getting them playing the sport.”

On Day One of the challenge Carnoustie Golf Links provided Luke with the best possible start by giving him free dinner, bed and breakfast before presenting him with a highly generous cheque for £5,000 for the Foundation, while showing Luke their renowned facilities for juniors. Donations have been coming in since then.

Later on that first day, after shooting a 73 on the Old Course at St Andrews (with just four clubs), Luke endured 60 miles of cycling in torrential rain and cold, with flooded roads and heavy traffic to Edinburgh.

Says Luke: “Each time a car flew past me it was like having a bathtub of ice cold water thrown over me!”

Arriving at midnight, Luke poured water out of his shoes before getting up again at 5.30am to ride to play Muirfield and Musselburgh on Saturday.

Better weather reached him finally on Sunday as he played Royal Troon and Prestwick before completing his Scottish odyssey on Monday in sunshine at Trump Turnberry.

After Royal Portrush on Tuesday and a 64 mile ride to catch the ferry back to England, he reached Royal Lytham & St Annes on Wednesday (where he played with Golf Foundation ambassador Kerr Drummond).

Then it all got tougher. Royal Birkdale at dawn on Thursday, cycling to Hoylake with a ferry across the Mersey, a round at Royal Liverpool before a 58 mile ride in the cold and dark to Market Drayton.

Luke then rose at 3am to ride 146 miles to London before another 119 miles the next morning to Kent for the three neighbouring courses, playing Royal Cinque Ports on Saturday and then the grand finale at Prince’s and Royal St George’s on Sunday.

18 October: Carnoustie and St Andrews

19 October: Musselburgh and Muirfield

20 October: Royal Troon and Prestwick

21 October: Turnberry

22 October: Royal Portrush

23 October: Royal Lytham St Annes

24 October: Royal Birkdale and Royal Liverpool

26 October: Royal Cinque Ports

27 October: Princes and Royal St George’s.

Vanessa Bell, Head of Fundraising for the Golf Foundation, said: “Our team has been amazed by the passion and courage of Luke and also the warm welcomes he has been receiving in the golf community.

“We hope Luke’s adventure can now inspire golf-lovers up and down the UK to put something back into the game by supporting our charity.

“We do need funds to change the lives of young people through golf. We will be hugely grateful for any donations large or small in the days ahead; donating the equivalent of the price of a golf ball would be a brilliant gesture in itself.”

Golf apparel brand Bunker Mentality provided Luke with the clothing he needed for all conditions, while among those providing accommodation, Prince’s Golf Club generously gave Luke and his family a room for the night and dinner at the end of the journey to help him recuperate.

All funds raised by #TheGreatBritishOpenChallenge will go directly to helping more young people from all backgrounds to Start, Learn and Stay in the sport.

The Golf Foundation reaches 500,000 boys and girls each year, creating a player pathway from school sport to the golf club environment and regular coaching with PGA professionals.

The charity wants to encourage young people to keep playing and keep developing the skills for life that the game teaches them.

