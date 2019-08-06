It may feel early but the FedExCup Playoffs are here already! Who will take home the $15 million?
The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips 2019
It may seem early but the FedEx Cup Playoffs are here already and it starts with The Northern Trust being played at Liberty National Golf Club, which sits in the shadow of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.
Last year the event was played at Ridgewood Country Club with Bryson Dechambeau taking the victory.
The last time the event was played at Liberty National was in 2013 – with Adam Scott winning.
The GM Tipster is having another good year, check out his profit at our golf betting tips homepage.
Rickie Fowler 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 9th here in 2013 – was part of the Presidents Cup team that did so well in 2017. 6th in his last outing at The Open – would be a very popular winner.
Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not many hotter golfers in the world right now – 2nd at the Open and 4th at the WGC – Fedex St Jude Invitational – one of the few elite players not to have a win yet this season.
Billy Horschel 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s in his last two starts – he always gets hot around the playoffs of course famously winning the whole thing in 2014.
Rory Sabbatini 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had five top 10s this season and has had four of them in his last eight starts. Was tied 13th in this event played here in 2013.
Danny Willett 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has three top 12s in his last five stats including a 6th at The Open. On the edge of making it back into the world’s top 50 – his first appearance in the playoffs since 2016.
