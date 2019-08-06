Expand Titleist T-Series Irons Revealed

The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips 2019

Rickie Fowler 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 9th here in 2013 – was part of the Presidents Cup team that did so well in 2017. 6th in his last outing at The Open – would be a very popular winner.

Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not many hotter golfers in the world right now – 2nd at the Open and 4th at the WGC – Fedex St Jude Invitational – one of the few elite players not to have a win yet this season.

Billy Horschel 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 10s in his last two starts – he always gets hot around the playoffs of course famously winning the whole thing in 2014.

Rory Sabbatini 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had five top 10s this season and has had four of them in his last eight starts. Was tied 13th in this event played here in 2013.

Danny Willett 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has three top 12s in his last five stats including a 6th at The Open. On the edge of making it back into the world’s top 50 – his first appearance in the playoffs since 2016.

