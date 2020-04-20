Download Now: The Ultimate Sports Series: Seve

Very few golfers are remembered by their first name only. Arnie, Jack and Tiger yes. Find out why Seve Ballesteros captured the imagination of so many people in this bookazine

Our Hero

Very few golfers are remembered by their first name only. Arnie, Jack and Tiger yes.

But more than any other: Seve, the man who changed the game and dragged it, kicking and screaming, into the modern era. In the mid-1970s, golf was a very different sport to the one we have today; it was stuffy, staid and more than a little elitist.

Enter, at just the right place and the right time, Severiano Ballesteros. With his film star good looks, and a thrilling style of play that made the world sit up and take notice.

He breathed fire into the Ryder Cup, revitalised the European Tour and inspired a generation of players from Europe to win major championships.

Golf has never seen anything quite like Seve, either before or since.

You can read all about his incredible story in Seve, a new bookazine, using exclusive archive material from Golf Monthly it covers the moment Seve first burst on to the scene as a 19-year-old in 1976 through to his untimely death in 2011.

It is a tale of passion, heroism and inspiration but also great sadness.

He was indeed a hero to millions.

