This Stunning Mansion On Wentworth Estate Could Be Yours For £15m

Elliott Heath

This dream property is walking distance from the first tee on the West Course

Have you got a spare £15m?

This incredible five-bed mansion on the Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, Surrey lies within walking distance of the famed West Course first tee as well as Wentworth’s two other exceptional courses.

It’s nestled at the end of a private driveway

The Wentworth Estate is one of the most pricey parts of the country to buy property in, with Virginia Water officially named as the country’s most expensive UK town for property with an average price of just over £1.4m.

The mansion features an indoor pool, spa complex and gym

This stunning mansion is next to the par-3 17th on the East Course at the end of its own private lane in “one of the Wentworth Estate’s most secluded positions” according to the listing.

It comes with its own wine cellar

The new build comes with five bedrooms and plenty of other amazing features to make it a dream home.

One of its five bedrooms

In total, the property has six reception rooms, six bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool and spa, cinema room, car garage and staff accommodation.

It also has extensive terracing for great views of its 1.5 acre garden.

The expansive kitchen-diner

The mansion is just five miles from the motorway, eight miles from Heathrow Airport and 23 miles from Central London.

The car garage has plenty of room for Ferraris

It is up for a guide price of £15,000,000.

View the property listing here.

