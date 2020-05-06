This dream property is walking distance from the first tee on the West Course

This Stunning Mansion On Wentworth Estate Could Be Yours For £15m

Have you got a spare £15m?

This incredible five-bed mansion on the Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, Surrey lies within walking distance of the famed West Course first tee as well as Wentworth’s two other exceptional courses.

The Wentworth Estate is one of the most pricey parts of the country to buy property in, with Virginia Water officially named as the country’s most expensive UK town for property with an average price of just over £1.4m.

This stunning mansion is next to the par-3 17th on the East Course at the end of its own private lane in “one of the Wentworth Estate’s most secluded positions” according to the listing.

The new build comes with five bedrooms and plenty of other amazing features to make it a dream home.

In total, the property has six reception rooms, six bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool and spa, cinema room, car garage and staff accommodation.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It also has extensive terracing for great views of its 1.5 acre garden.

The mansion is just five miles from the motorway, eight miles from Heathrow Airport and 23 miles from Central London.

It is up for a guide price of £15,000,000.

View the property listing here.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram