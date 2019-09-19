The 2018 Ryder Cupper will be suspended from the Tour until his case is concluded

Thorbjorn Olesen Remains Suspended From European Tour

Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until after his court case is over.

He had his second court appearance, at Isleworth Crown Court, on Wednesday where he entered no plea.

His next appearance will be on the 13th December for a plea hearing, with a provisional trial date set for 11th May 2020.

He has been granted unconditional bail.

“Thorbjorn Olesen remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues,” a Tour spokesperson said.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on a plane last month.

The Dane’s first court case was heard at Uxbridge Magistrates after the alleged incidents on a British Airways flight back from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational last month.

He confirmed his name, date of birth, address, nationality and his not guilty pleas, and was released on unconditional bail.

Watch: Video of Olesen arriving at Uxbridge Magistrates –

Olesen was arrested on 29th July at Heathrow Airport and released upon investigation after arriving back from Memphis where he finished T27th.

He is alleged to have been abusive to passengers and crew as well as assaulting a woman and urinating in the aisle of the first class cabin after drinking champagne.

It has been reported that he is accused of grabbing a woman’s breast after kissing her on the neck.

The 29-year-old is currently suspended from the European Tour “pending the outcome of legal proceedings”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July.

“Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.”

His lawyer Paul Morris released a statement saying: “Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time.”

Olesen has won five times on the European Tour, most recently at the 2018 Italian Open.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The Dane made his Ryder Cup debut last year at Le Golf National where he beat Jordan Spieth 5&4 in the singles as Europe won 17.5-10.5.