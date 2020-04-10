Three clubs owned by Troon Golf have reopened to members amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three Abu Dhabi Golf Clubs Reopen To Members

With the Coronavirus having a huge negative impact on the game of golf around the world, the industry has received another glimmer of hope that could suggest it returning to normal in the not too distant future.

A week or so after golf in Denmark opened with restrictions, three courses managed by Troon Golf in Abu Dhabi have opened to members with restrictions as well.

Yas Links, Saadiyat Beach and Abu Dhabi Golf Club have all reopened to its members with a series of rules.

For example there is a limit of one golfer per buggy, a maximum of three players in each group, and the holes have been adjusted so that players can retrieve their ball without touching the flag.

The standard practice of physical distancing is to still be followed at all time as well.

Upon entry to each of the clubs, players must take individual temperature checks and only then if they get accepted are they allowed to play.

Players must pay electronically and there are no food and beverages available at any of the clubs.

Elsewhere in the UAE, Dubai is still under a lockdown and will remain as such until April 18th.

In terms of Coronavirus cases for the country the Gulf News newspaper reported on Thursday there were a total of 2,990 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE, with 14 deaths. According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Health had conducted more than 40,000 tests in the previous 48 hours.

Given these numbers are minute compared to the UK right now, it is unknown how long before golf in this part of the world gets back up and running.

