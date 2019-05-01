Get down to Formby Hall next week or donate online with all money raised going to Prostate Cancer UK

Tickets Available For YouTube Golf Day Supporting Prostate Cancer UK

Next week is set to be a huge one for golf in the north west with the British Masters hosted by Tommy Fleetwood taking place at Hillside Golf Club.

There’s also another big event taking place just down the road at Tommy Fleetwood’s home club, Formby Hall.

Stars of the internet will tee it up in the first ever YouTube Golf Day on 6th May (Bank Holiday Monday), organised by Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Rick Shiels.

PGA Professional Rick Shiels of ‘Rick Shiels Golf‘ has over 512,000 subscribers and has brought together this day all in aide of Prostate Cancer UK.

Other big online names teeing up include GM Top 25 Coach Peter Finch, with 188,000 subscribers, Me and My Golf with over 540,000 subscribers and even What’s Inside, which has over 6.5 million subscribers.

Two-time Ladies European Tour winner Carly Booth is playing, as is presenter Erik Anders Lang, Seb On Golf, Gaz from Geordie Shore and even Golf Monthly’s own Neil Tappin.

In total, the influencers teeing it up at Formby Hall have a combined global reach of 19 million.

A select amount of lucky fans are also playing in the day.

The golf begins with a shotgun start at 3pm and spectators can come and watch for £11.25, with all money going to Prostate Cancer UK.

If you can’t attend, you can still donate to the YouTube Golf Day’s JustGiving page which is approaching the £5k mark.

– Key influencers playing on the day –

@whatsinside

@GazGShore

@Meandmygolf

@RickShielsPGA

@stevebooker

@PeterFinchGolf

Golf Monthly Instruction

@sebcbrown4

@carlyabooth

@rachmcqueen

@dannymaude

@Golficity

@erikanderslang

@mikes3dlife

@pdy

@hannahdaviesgolf

@tellogolf

@SteveBuzzaGolf

@James_Robbo_PGA

@dwhittakergolf

@lloydigolf

@jamesmwiltshire

@ADaviesGolf

@carters_golf

Trending On Golf Monthly

@GolfVlogsUK

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels