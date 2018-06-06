Tiger Woods Docks $20m Yacht Ahead Of US Open

Elliott Heath

The 14-time major winner has docked up his superyacht in the Hamptons, just down the road from Shinnecock Hills

Tiger Woods has docked up his $20m superyacht in the Hamptons ahead of the US Open next week, according to US news site pagesix.com.

The 155ft-long yacht is where Woods will spend his time away from the course during the tournament week as he attempts to win his 15th major title at Shinnecock Hills.

The 14-time major winner has reportedly docked up at Montauk Yacht Club just down the road from Shinnecock on Long Island, New York.

Woods has docked up just down the road from Shinnecock Hills (seen on the left of this map)

Woods’ yacht is named ‘Privacy’ and it is where he and ex-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night back in 2004.

The 6,500 square foot vessel features a 2,000 gallon water tank, five guestrooms, a jacuzzi, a gym, a lift, a sky-lounge bar, a walk-in refrigerator, a deck dining area and two built-in wall safes, according to People Magazine.

A general view of Tiger Woods yacht “Privacy” on December 14, 2009 in North Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Carlos Marino/FilmMagic)

It has hosted the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey.

Tiger Woods plays in his first US Open in three years next week coming off of a T23rd finish at the Memorial Tournament.

“Overall, my game is where it needs to be heading into the US Open, and that’s something very positive,” he said.

The 14-time major winner is one of the favourites for the title.

Woods’ Privacy yacht isn’t the biggest yacht owned by a golfer – Greg Norman comfortably trumps Tiger in that department.

Greg Norman’s Aussie Rules, the biggest aluminium private luxury yacht in history is tied up at the Oceanfast boat shed in Perth, Australia. The 69.5 metre yacht was built in Western Australia for between $60 and $80 million. The yacht is the first in the Norman Expedition Yacht series built at the Oceanfast shipyards in Henderson, south of Perth. (Photo by Tony McDonough/Getty Images)

The former world number one and two-time Open champion owns a huge yacht named ‘Aussie Rules’ which he helped design and reportedly spent $70m on.