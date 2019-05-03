The 15-time Major winner will likely be spending his time off the course during the USPGA Championship on his $20m superyacht

Tiger Woods Docks $20m Yacht Ahead Of USPGA Championship

Tiger Woods‘ yacht is docked up in New York ahead of the USPGA Championship in a couple of weeks.

Woods docked it in the Hamptons last year for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills and it looks like he is once again going to stay on his boat during a Major.

The 155ft-long yacht is where Woods will spend his time away from the course during the tournament week as he attempts to win his 16th Major.

His yacht, or “dinghy” as he referred to it during last year’s US Open, was spotted on MarineTracker.com in Oyster Bay, some 12 miles from Bethpage.

Bethpage State Park in Long Island, New York hosts the tournament on its Black Course, which will be hosting its third Major after the 2002 and 2009 US Opens.

Woods’ yacht is named ‘Privacy’ and it is where he and ex-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night back in 2004.

Related: Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Golf Monthly Instruction

He reportedly bought it for Elin who gave it back during the couples’ divorce settlement in 2010 due to its $2m per-year upkeep.

The 6,500 square foot vessel features a 2,000 gallon water tank, five guestrooms, a jacuzzi, a gym, a lift, a sky-lounge bar, a walk-in fridge, a deck dining area and two built-in wall safes, according to People Magazine.

It has hosted the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey.

Tiger Woods makes his first start since his Masters victory at the USPGA Championship.

Woods’ Privacy yacht isn’t the biggest yacht owned by a golfer – Greg Norman comfortably trumps Tiger in that department.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The former world number one and two-time Open champion owns a huge yacht named ‘Aussie Rules’ which he helped design and reportedly spent $70m on.